2 in life-threatening condition after serious crash at College and Bay
Toronto police have shut down the busy downtown intersection of College and Bay streets following what appears to be a serious collision.
Two people are in life-threatening condition following a serious crash at the busy downtown intersection of College and Bay streets.
Police have shut the intersection down and TTC service is being diverted.
More to come.
