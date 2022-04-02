Hundreds plunge into frigid waters of Lake Ontario in Toronto to celebrate resilience

More than 200 people jumped into Lake Ontario in Toronto early Saturday to celebrate community resilience after two long years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A handful of fitness groups organized the event, billed as a Toronto Ice Breaker, at Woodbine Beach. The organizers, which say they provide healthy experiences, included Othership, Stay Unbounded, Coach Chris and City Shred.

"Keep holding hands with the person next to you. Keep breathing," a guide told those brave enough to walk into the frigid water.

People who took the cold plunge stayed up to two minutes as part of the challenge before heading back to the beach to get warm.

"What we're celebrating is the resilience of the people coming out of a long winter and coming out of a couple of years actually where people have really been tested," Adam Lewis, an Othership guide and cold water facilitator, said before the plunge.

Nick McNaught, a founder of Stay Unbounded, said there are physical and mental benefits to a cold plunge because people are testing their limits while coming together with other people.

"It's an incredible tool to finding strength within yourself and for connecting with others," McNaught said. "This is a beautiful way to do that."

McNaught said the challenge shows: "You are tougher and you can do hard things and we are very resilient."