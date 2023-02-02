Extreme cold weather warning issued for Toronto with blast of Arctic air on the way

An extreme cold warning is in effect for Toronto, with wind chills values of -30 expected Thursday night into Friday morning.

Environment Canada says a blast of cold Arctic air headed for southern Ontario is to blame.

The wind chill will ease somewhat during the day on Friday but may reach -30 again Friday night into Saturday morning.

"Cover up," the federal weather agency warns. "Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill."

Young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, those without shelter any anyone working or exercising outdoors are at greater risk, it says.

