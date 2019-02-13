Cold front, gusty winds sweep in as GTA digs out of nasty winter storm

After a day of foul weather that included snow, freezing rain and rain on Tuesday, the GTA is not quite out of the woods yet.

A cold front moving across southern Ontario will cause temperatures to fall throughout the day Wednesday and bring gusty winds of up to 60 km/h to the region. The mercury will hover around –5 C by mid-afternoon, though it will feel more like –15.

About two centimetres of snow is forecast to fall in Toronto, but along with the winds, flurries could cause problems for commuters, especially during the morning rush hour.

Tree branches bring down power lines in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> after the storm. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowday2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowday2019</a> Ice covered branches plus high winds. No major outages to report though. Temps expected to drop through the day. <a href="https://t.co/xYPBOlzANd">pic.twitter.com/xYPBOlzANd</a> —@LindaWardCBC

Environment Canada says that yesterday's winter storm has left between five and 15 millimetres of ice accumulated on roads and other surfaces.

The harsh conditions have forced several school boards in the GTA to cancel bus service, though facilities will remain open. Parents in the following areas should take note:

No buses will run in the Peel public and Dufferin Peel Catholic boards.

No buses will run in the Halton public and Catholic boards.

All bus service in zones one, two and three of the Durham District School Board is cancelled.

No buses will run in the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic board.

Further, all bus service and all schools are closed in the Hamilton-Wentworth public board.

The City of Toronto's winter operations department was busy throughout the night, plowing and salting main thoroughfares and sidewalks. The clean-up will continue throughout the morning and afternoon, the department said in a series of posts on Twitter.

Local road plowing commenced at approx 9pm Tuesday and will continue until approx 1pm this afternoon. Salters will be following behind the plows. Salting will continue through the day. —@TO_WinterOps

Meanwhile, the TTC is cautioning riders to prepare for longer than normal wait times, though there were no major service disruptions heading into the early commute.