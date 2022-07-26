CNE returning to Toronto with new nightly drone show after 2-year hiatus
The Canadian National Exhibition is returning to Toronto in August after a two-year hiatus.
Organizers say there will be several new attractions and familiar favourites
The Canadian National Exhibition is returning to Toronto next month after a two-year hiatus.
CNE organizers say there will be several new attractions as well as familiar favourites.
The new features include a nightly drone show and a Celtic food truck festival.
The CNE says it is also reviving previously popular events such as the Celebrity Kitchen Stage, which last took place in 2017.
The CNE was founded in 1879 and organizers say it drew about 1.4 million visitors in 2019.
It's set to take place between Aug. 19 and Sept. 5.
