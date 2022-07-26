Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

CNE returning to Toronto with new nightly drone show after 2-year hiatus

The Canadian National Exhibition is returning to Toronto in August after a two-year hiatus.

Organizers say there will be several new attractions and familiar favourites

The Canadian Press ·
The CNE will return to Toronto in August. (@theex/Facebook)

The Canadian National Exhibition is returning to Toronto next month after a two-year hiatus.

CNE organizers say there will be several new attractions as well as familiar favourites.

The new features include a nightly drone show and a Celtic food truck festival.

The CNE says it is also reviving previously popular events such as the Celebrity Kitchen Stage, which last took place in 2017.

CNE organizers say it drew about 1.4 million visitors in 2019. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

The CNE was founded in 1879 and organizers say it drew about 1.4 million visitors in 2019.

It's set to take place between Aug. 19 and Sept. 5.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Submit a news tip|Corrections and clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now