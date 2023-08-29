Man, 18, taken to hospital after being injured on CNE ride: Toronto police

A man has been taken to hospital after being injured on a ride at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE), Toronto police say.

Officers say they were called to the CNE grounds near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Dufferin Street shortly before 9:30 Monday night.

An 18-year-old man fell off a ride and was taken to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto paramedics say.

Police say the Technical Standards and Safety Authority has been notified and will be investigating.

Officials have not said how the man was injured, or on what ride.

However, photos posted to social media show police in front of the Polar Express ride, which appears to be cordoned off with police tape.