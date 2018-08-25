Talks break off between Exhibition Place, locked out stagehands

The union that represents stagehands locked out of Exhibition Place says talks with the venue's board of governors have broken off.

Justin Antheunis, the president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Local 58, said talks scheduled for Sunday are now in "serious jeopardy."

Antheunis said the city walked away from the bargaining table on Friday after 12 hours of talks with city lawyers and labour relations personnel.

"I'm disappointed," Antheunis said on Saturday.

"I expected more from the city, after they had a special council meeting and they debated behind closed doors for over three hours as to where to go forward with this. Obviously, the board of governors doesn't feel they need to follow the lead of the mayor."

Antheunis said the board is "paying lip service to city council" and he believes it is not interested in reaching a deal. The Exhibition Place board reports to Toronto city council, which passed a motion confirming confidential instructions were sent to city staff during the special meeting on Tuesday.

After that meeting, Mayor John Tory said the instructions were "meant to move us in the direction I think we should all be moving, which is to get people back at the negotiating table...and to also use the means that are described in the instructions to staff as an opportunity to bring the lockout to an end."

Atheunis said it was clear that the city does not want to budge from its position.

"The city was not willing to move on any of their contracting out language, and in fact, doubled down on some of them even harder," he said.

A city staff person is expected to contact him on Saturday if the city decides it is willing to change its position.

"We told them that they need to be able to move on that contracting out language tomorrow," he said.

No talks were scheduled for Saturday because a mediator was not available.

Picket line to resume at CNE

Picketing outside the annual Canadian National Exhibition, taking place at the venue near the waterfront, is expected to resume on Saturday morning.

The locked-out workers have been without a contract since December. The main issue is contracting out.

The board has said it wants to update the locked-out employees' contract to reflect what it called the "highly competitive" marketplace.

The negotiations had resumed just days after the head of the CNE sent a letter to Toronto's mayor and city councillors saying the labour dispute could cost the annual fair more than $1.5 million.

Tory, Coun. Mark Grimes, chair of the board, and Coun. Justin Di Ciano, vice chair, have not yet returned requests for comment.