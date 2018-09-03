Let's go (back in time) to the Ex! Archival photos provide a glimpse of how the annual fair has changed

Marred by rainy days and a picket line, this year's Canadian National Exhibition may not be one for the record books.

"This is the first year in ten years that we have had a little bit of shrinkage or slippage," the Ex's CEO, Virginia Ludy, told CBC Radio's Metro Morning last week.

But despite a potential loss of some $1.5 million in revenue, the show will go on next year, building on a rich history that dates back to 1879.

Here's a look at how Canada's largest fair has changed over the years.

CNE midway, 1928. (CNE Heritage archives)

Alicia Cherayil, a project manager of the exhibition Snapshots of Change, has been documenting those changes.

"We have the opportunity at the CNE to educate and to showcase, in a new way, what the city needs," she told CBC Toronto.

Cherayil said her goal is to remind people of the event's educational roots, something it accomplishes by highlighting agricultural, industrial and economic advances.

Machinery Hall, 1878. In the early days of the Exhibition, huge coal-fired steam engines were displayed in this building. But a few years later, gadgets on display switched to electrical motors and machines. (CNE Heritage archives )

According to the CNE's heritage website, the fair showcased the following industrial and agricultural advancements:

Electric railway transportation in 1883

Edison's phonograph in 1888

The wireless telephone in the 1890s

Radio in 1922

Television in 1939

Plastics and synthetics in the 1940s and 1950s

Virtual Reality in 1992

"It showcases the CNE as a place to try new things right from the beginning, even before electricity could make it happen," Cherayil said.

Fair visitors outside The Manufacturers' Building, 1907. (CNE Heritage archives )

Agricultural roots

Originally called the Toronto Industrial Exhibition, the emphasis of the fair was to reflect Toronto's agricultural society.

Cherayil said in the early years, the fair had many horse shows and showcased animals.

Clydesdale showing, 1906. (CNE Heritage archives) Cattle exhibitors, 1908. (CNE Heritage archives) Prize list back cover, 1890. (CNE Heritage archives) Cattle judging, 1906 (CNE Heritage archives)

As the city has grown and diversified, Cherayil said, the CNE has had to adapt to educate fair-goers on urban farming and urban agriculture practices.

Bathtub race, barrel boxing

Competitors in the Mayor’s Bathtub Race, 1983. (CNE Heritage archives )

Other events haven't stuck around, including the Mayor's Bathtub Race.

"It was a great honour to win the nice little trophy of a bathtub every year," Cjerayil said.

Here are some of the other interesting attractions.

Swimmers cover themselves in grease ahead of a CNE swimming race in 1930. (CNE Heritage archives) The Great Rotor, a large, upright barrel, which rotated at 33 revolutions per minute, was opened at the CNE in 1953. (CNE Heritage archives) CNE Aquarama on the waterfront, 1965. (CNE Heritage archives ) Tight rope walking, 1960s, part of the afternoon show at the Grandstand. (CNE Heritage archives ) Dressing for The Striporama Show (yes, that was really the title) in 1954. (CNE Heritage archives ) Vegetable Exhibit, 1928. (CNE Heritage archives. )

Special guests attending the fair

From political figures to musical sensations, there have been a variety of specials guests at the CNE over the past century.

The Jackson Five perform at the CNE, 1971. (CNE Heritage archives ) Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau arrives at the CNE in 1969. (CNE Heritage archives ) Louis Armstrong and friends, 1962. (CNE Heritage archives. ) William Lyon Mackenzie King opened the CNE twice as Prime Minister, the first time is pictured here in 1927, the second was 20 years later in 1947 are the fair was closed for the Second World War. (CNE Heritage archives )

The CNE's role in Canada's military history

The CNE also played a role in Canada's war history.

Canada entered the First World War on August 4, 1914. By late September, the CNE grounds were transformed into a vast military training and housing centre known as Exhibition Camp, according to CNE Heritage archives.

During the long years of war that followed, the fair continued.

However, during the Second World War, the grounds were closed so they could be used as a training and recruitment centre for Canadian troops.