Cheeseburger ice cream, massive tacos and watermelon burger lead CNE foods for 2023

For those looking to gorge themselves at the trough of bizarre food creations, the CNE is back, and it has you covered — with a watermelon burger, pickle cotton candy and a peanut butter chocolate corn dog among this year's gut-busting options.

Other foods unveiled by Canadian National Exhibition organizers Wednesday include:

"Butter chicken overload," which is tandoori fried chicken in sandwich form with two butter chicken samosas as the buns.

The "holy moly cannoli": a cinnamon cannoli stuffed with a slice of veal cutlet, breaded and rolled with provolone cheese, sauces, and garnished with sprinkles and hickory sticks.

Churros s'mores.

A four-pound taco.

Korean fried frog legs.

Cheeseburger ice cream, served in a cheese-coated waffle cone and topped with a pretzel and a pickle.

Street corn lemonade.

Thanksgiving poutine.

Quarter pound cheese stuffed Doritos: just like it sounds — this is a mound of deep fried cheese coated with a crust of Doritos.

Poutine pizza.

Gastronomes will no doubt focus on the deep-fried delights, but there are loads of other attractions coming to The Ex this year too (just maybe avoid the rides after your third helping of Thanksgiving poutine).

Officials say there will be seven new rides alongside recurring favourites, including a brand new roller coaster called The Outlaw and the over 45-metre tall Superwheel, which the CNE says is the first and largest observation ride of its kind to grace Toronto's skyline.

There's also the Vegas-style Sparkling Symphony fountains show, which boasts geysers of water shooting dozens of metres up in the air, synchronized with music and illuminated by lasers at night.

Then there's the nightly drone show (barring high winds), a skating and acrobat show that features Olympian Elvis Stojko, food trucks and craft beer, and a bandshell performance lineup that includes Amanda Marshall, Dionne Warwick, Kardinal Offishall and a drag show starring Tynomi Banks from Canada's Drag Race.

The CNE runs from Aug. 18 until Sept. 4 at Exhibition Place.