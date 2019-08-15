Year of the pickle: here's what's on the menu at the 2019 CNE
Pickle lemonade and pickle pizza are among the offerings
Have a penchant for pickles? Let's hope so.
They feature heavily on the menu at this year's Canadian National Exhibition.
"We have pickle lemonade, we have pickle pizza ... Pickle may be the theme this year," said Zis Parras, the CNE's product development director.
The fair, which kicks off on Friday, is famous for its creative food offerings.
Here's a look at some other treats you can dive into.
Rainbow grilled cheese, anyone?
Pancho's is bringing the unicorn food trend to a classic grilled cheese sandwich.
Spaghetti ice cream
Local café Eative dreamed up ice cream pressed into spaghetti, featuring liquid nitrogen.
Beyond Guacamole Burger
The year's offerings wouldn't be complete without a plant-based burger. This one is called the Beyond Guacamole Burger.
"It's the highlight of our summer," said Scott Dennis of CoCo's Concessions, the vendor behind the meatless burger. "The CNE's one of our best shows we do."
Pancakes as 'fluffy as clouds'
In the mood for Japanese pancakes?
Benson Lau of Toronto's Fuwa Fuwa promises these are "light as air, fluffy as clouds."
Pho fries
Love pho and french fries? Supa Fries combined them for this dish.
General Custard
The Cheesecake Factory's General Custard layers caramel sauce, custard, whipped cream and a Portuguese custard tart.
The CNE runs from Aug. 16 to Sept. 2.
With files from Chris Glover and Meagan Fitzpatrick
