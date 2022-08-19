A CNE ride malfunctioned and was removed just days before opening

A ride had to be removed from the Canadian National Exhibition earlier this week just before its opening Friday.

The Euroslide, a mainstay attraction at the annual CNE, was shut down and removed from the grounds Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for North American Midway Entertainment, the company who owns the ride, said.

A few nights ago, a hydraulic ram malfunctioned causing the ride to tilt dramatically, spokesperson Lynda Franc said.

The decision was made to remove the ride completely ahead of opening day on Friday, she said.

The incident is unrelated to the ongoing Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) strike that includes CNE safety inspectors, said a spokesperson for the regulator authority in an email statement.

"The strike by TSSA's inspectors has not impacted the nature of safety inspections at this year's CNE," the statement said. "All safety inspections that would regularly occur any year for the CNE have occurred. During the duration of the strike, non-union employees, such as supervisors, with the required training, certification, and experience have performed inspections."



The TSSA statement also noted that the disassembly of the Euroslide was overseen by the Ministry of Labour.

The North American Midway Entertainment spokesperson said a worker was injured while working on the Euroslide.

The worker suffered a lower leg injury and was taken to seek medical treatment.

He has since been released and will return to work for opening day, they said.