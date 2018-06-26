CN Tower celebrates 42nd birthday with upgrades to its observation deck

The iconic CN Tower celebrated its 42nd birthday on Tuesday and unveiled the biggest upgrade in its history.

The CN tower, the crown jewel of Toronto's skyline, has modernized its main observation level, with accessibility in mind.

"When accessibility for everybody leads the design process, we all benefit," Adam Vaughan, MP for Spadina-Fort York, told reporters at the unveiling.

The upgrade includes new double-decker glass floors that allow two levels of patrons to look down 335 metres, or 1,100 feet, and a new food hub with eateries serving what it calls CN Tower beer.

The floor-to-ceiling window walls at the main observation level of the CN Tower allow people who use wheelchairs to take in the incredible view. (Linda Ward/CBC)

Floor-to-ceiling window walls and a new open-floor design makes the attraction more wheelchair-accessible, Vaughan said.

Colour-coded floors and carefully placed doorknobs and power outlets have also been set up to accommodate people with disabilities.

"And that's what Toronto has always been about, accommodating everybody," Vaughan said.

As well, the CN Tower is launching a new free Viewfinder App, which shows a 360 degree view of the Toronto skyline from a smartphone or tablet. The app points to the city's major landmarks and answers simple questions such as: "Where do the Blue Jays play?"

Doors to CN Tower 1st opened in 1976

The tower first opened its doors to the public on June 26, 1976.

For years, it was the world's tallest freestanding structure and its tallest tower, with a height of 553.33 metres.

The first visitors waited one and half hours and paid $3.75 to ride the single elevator to the top.