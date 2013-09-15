CN Tower will be lit in purple to mark birth of royal baby

The birth of the royal baby Monday morning will make a mark on the Toronto skyline.

The CN Tower will be lit in purple Monday evening to commemorate the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby son.

The newborn, who has yet to be named, is the first child for the Prince and the Duchess of Sussex and is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great grandchild. The boy sits seventh in line to the throne.

The CN Tower was lit blue in 2013 to celebrate the birth of Prince George, the first child of Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.