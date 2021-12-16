Skip to Main Content
Reports of glass falling from CN Tower, police say

Police are still on scene near the CN Tower Thursday afternoon, where there have been reports of falling glass.

Police tweeted the reports just after noon Thursday

Police say there are reports of glass falling from the CN tower. They are on scene and have blocked off streets in the area. (David Donnelly/CBC)

There are reports of falling glass from the CN Tower, Toronto police said in a tweet Thursday. 

Police are on location and no injuries have been reported.

Bremner Boulevard has been blocked off between Lower Simcoe Street and Navy Wharf Court. The public has been asked to avoid the area. 

Reports of glass falling from the CN tower cam in around noon on Thursday, police say. It appears that the glass came from the exterior of the tower's elevator shaft. (Christopher Muligan/CBC)

A spokesperson for the CN Tower toldCBC News in an email that the landmark and all surrounding areas have been temporarily closed off to the public.

They also said staff have identified the source of the debris and have secured the area.

