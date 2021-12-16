Reports of glass falling from CN Tower, police say
Police tweeted the reports just after noon Thursday
There are reports of falling glass from the CN Tower, Toronto police said in a tweet Thursday.
Police are on location and no injuries have been reported.
Bremner Boulevard has been blocked off between Lower Simcoe Street and Navy Wharf Court. The public has been asked to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for the CN Tower toldCBC News in an email that the landmark and all surrounding areas have been temporarily closed off to the public.
They also said staff have identified the source of the debris and have secured the area.
HAZARD: (ROAD CLOSURE)<br>Bremner Blvd + Rees St<br>- Bremner Blvd blocked between Lower Simcoe & Navy Wharf Crt<br>- please avoid the area<br>- CN tower staff addressing issues<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/TTC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ttc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/Metrolinx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@metrolinx</a> advised <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2421730?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2421730</a><br>^ep2—@TPSOperations
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?