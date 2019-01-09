Manufacturer of donation bin where woman became trapped and died halts production

The manufacturer of a clothing donation bin that became the site of a tragedy in Toronto Tuesday when a homeless woman became trapped inside and died says it is halting production of the bins.

Less than 24 hours after the body of a woman believed to be in her 30s and identified only be her first name, Chrystal, was discovered, Rangeview Fabricating said it was halting production of the specific model of bin involved.

The company, which is based in Hamilton, Ont., and manufactures 30 per cent of clothing donation boxes in use across Canada, also sent a video tutorial to its charity partners explaining how to disconnect the anti-theft bars on the side of the handle that opens the bin that could make it easier for someone to get stuck inside.

The tutorial also urges organizations that use the bins to add a warning label to the outside.

"The only thing you can do is do your best to make sure that this doesn't happen again," said Rangeview owner John Luison.

"We went 20 years without an incident, right, so you think everything's great. And you don't have a reason to suspect that there's a potential for injury or anything like that. And all of a sudden, you wake up one day and something happens that causes you to go back and say, 'We have to look at everything again.'"

Luison estimates there are about 5,000 bins of the type involved in Chrystal's death in use across Canada.

Focus on bins detracts from larger problem, anti-poverty advocates say

Donation bins have come under increased scrutiny after several incidents in which people became stuck inside and died, prompting one B.C. advocate to call them "death traps."

Last week, The Canadian Press reported at least seven Canadians had died after getting stuck in clothing donation bins. Late last month, West Vancouver closed all of its bins after a 34-year-old man died after become trapped inside one of them.

The Children's Wish Foundation told CBC Toronto it is in the process of dismantling the anti-theft bars on its bins.

Luison said he hopes that other manufacturers will follow suit and rethink their bin designs, too.

"The goals and aims and the hearts of the industry is to help other people in the first place, so you'd be hypocritical if you didn't," he said.

But advocates with the Ontario Coalition Against Poverty say the focus on design takes away from the larger issue of inadequate shelter space in cities such as Toronto.

"On the night that Chrystal died, women's shelters across the city were full," the organization said in a press release Wednesday.

"The sub-standard back-up respite centres were also packed, and the two 24/7 drop-in centres for women and trans people, which function as under-resourced de-facto shelters, were overcapacity."

A vigil organized by anti-poverty groups in the city is planned for Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the site of the bin in which Chrystal was found.

'How does somebody die from that?'

On Tuesday, two women who knew Chrystal suggested she was likely trying to find some warm clothing when she became trapped inside the bin on Dovercourt Road near Bloor Street.

"How does somebody die from that? How?" said Maria Ventura.

She said she remembered Chrystal from the charity-run women's shelter Sistering in the city's west end, where she'd stayed in the past. Chrystal, she said, was always keen to share a hug.

Maria Ventura said the woman who became trapped in a clothing bin and died often struggled to find a place to stay at night. Another friend said it's not uncommon for homeless people to search through donation bins to find warm clothes. (CBC)

In the hours after Chrystal's death, Toronto Mayor John Tory announced he was requesting a review of Toronto's donation bin system, including their location, design and whether they are, in fact, the best way to collect clothing.

Advocates say focus should be adequate housing

The death comes just weeks after housing advocates with the Shelter and Housing Justice Network called for the city to declare a state of emergency. Shelters were operating at over 90 per cent capacity, they said, and nearly, 1,000 people were forced into the overflow system, having to seek shelter at respite centres, which often don't have adequate bathroom facilities and provide only mats on the floor to sleep on.

A spokesperson for Tory said last month that the mayor has repeatedly expressed his support for adding additional capacity to the shelter system and opening more 24-hour respite sites.

"The mayor and city council have made investments in the shelter system and continue to call on both the provincial and federal governments to invest more in supportive housing and mental health initiatives," Don Peat said.

But OCAP says implementation has been slow. For example, the opening of a 56-bed shelter originally slated for December has been delayed to some time this month.

The organization is now calling for 2,000 emergency shelter beds in 2019 and assurances that the shelter occupancy will never surpass the 90 per cent mark mandated by Toronto's city council. It is also calling for overdose prevention services and accessible housing.