Toronto

Defence to begin closing arguments in trial of Alek Minassian

Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder. The defence argues Minassian is not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.

The Canadian Press ·
Alek Minassian is pictured at his trial, which is being held virtually. Minassian has admitted in court to killing 10 people and hurting 16 others when he drove a van down a crowded Toronto sidewalk on April 23, 2018. (Pam Davies/CBC News)

The defence is set to give its closing arguments today at the trial for the man who killed 10 people in Toronto's van attack.

The prosecution argues the 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., knew what he was doing was wrong.

Minassian has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

The only issue at trial is his state of mind at the time of the killings.

