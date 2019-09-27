Views from Toronto's climate strike — sights, sounds and signs from the massive event

Tens of thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Toronto on Friday as part of a rising movement demanding swift action on climate change.

The rally comes on the second week of global climate strikes, a youth-led movement inspired by the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Protests were held in dozens of cities across Canada Friday, but one of the biggest events in the country was held at Queen's Park. Here are some of the scenes from the event:

(Michael Wilson/CBC)

(Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Thousands of demonstrators gathering at Queen’s Park in Toronto. Some have been chanting “Greta! Greta!” She’s not here but her influence is felt. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/climatestrikecanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#climatestrikecanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/S9WKDf4k2x">pic.twitter.com/S9WKDf4k2x</a> —@thomasdaigle

(Anastasia Andric/CBC)

(Michael Wilson/CBC)

Crowd chants “We are unstoppable, another world is possible” at Queens Park <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ClimateStrikeTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ClimateStrikeTO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCToronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/hhSVmfKzzC">pic.twitter.com/hhSVmfKzzC</a> —@anastasiaandric

(Michael Wilson/CBC)

(Michael Wilson/CBC)

Stepped out to see the climate change strike. Here’s the scene on Bay Street right now: <a href="https://t.co/rTDgLTYLtR">pic.twitter.com/rTDgLTYLtR</a> —@LaurenPelley

(Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

(Michael Wilson/CBC)

(Michael Wilson/CBC)

(MIchael Wilson/CBC)

