Views from Toronto's climate strike — sights, sounds and signs from the massive event
Toronto·Photos

Tens of thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Toronto on Friday as part of a rising movement demanding swift action on climate change.

Friday's rally at Queen's Park and march through downtown among the largest events in Canada

CBC News ·
Indigenous activist Caroline Crawley addressed the outside the Ontario Legislature before the march began. (Chris Young/CBC)

The rally comes on the second week of global climate strikes, a youth-led movement inspired by the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Protests were held in dozens of cities across Canada Friday, but one of the biggest events in the country was held at Queen's Park. Here are some of the scenes from the event: 

(Michael Wilson/CBC)
(Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
(Anastasia Andric/CBC)
(Michael Wilson/CBC)
(Michael Wilson/CBC)
(Michael Wilson/CBC)
(Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)
(Michael Wilson/CBC)
(Michael Wilson/CBC)
(MIchael Wilson/CBC)

