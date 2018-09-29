Cleansing ceremony held at home linked to Bruce McArthur investigation

The couple whose home has been a focal point of the Bruce McArthur investigation held a ceremony Saturday to bless and renew the property.

Faith leaders spoke, and musicians sang songs, while community members and politicians gathered at the home in Toronto's Leaside neighbourhood.

Karen Fraser and Ron Smith's home at 53 Mallory Crescent has been a key site of the Bruce McArthur investigation.

McArthur is the man charged with eight counts of murder in the deaths of men who went missing between 2010 and 2017, many of whom had ties to Toronto's Gay Village.

Police found the remains of several missing men in garden planters in their backyard, where McArthur worked as a landscaper. In July, police found the remains of an eighth victim in the ravine behind the home.

Sprinkling holy water, a healing ceremony for victims to remember "evil doesn't win"

During the ceremony, Fraser gave daffodils to those in attendance, saying they would be planted on the property.

She said she wanted the yellow daffodils to replace the yellow police tape that had covered her property for so long.

McArthur is also accused of killing these eight men. Top row, from left to right, Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, and Abdulbasir Faizi, 44. Bottom row, from left to right: Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, 37, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58. (Toronto Police Service/CBC)

McArthur worked as a landscaper at the north Toronto property for 10 years in exchange for storing his equipment in the garage.

The men who were found are: Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, and Abdulbasir Faizi, 44, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, 37, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58.

McArthur is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder and has been in custody since his arrest on Jan. 18.

He is set to appear in court on October 5. He made a brief appearance last week via video link from a Toronto jail.