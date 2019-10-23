Former violin teacher abandons Supreme Court appeal of sexual assault conviction

A violin teacher convicted of dozens of sex assault-related charges has abandoned his appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada, CBC News has learned.

Trachy's lawyer, Matthew Gourlay, confirmed Tuesday his client has chosen not to pursue the appeal, but would not say why.

The 73 year-old repeatedly asked his young, female students to take off their tops in order to measure them for shoulder rests between the 1970s and 1990s.

Multiple students testified Trachy had touched their breasts, had them remove their blouses and bras and play with their breasts exposed. In some instances, the former students testified plastic moulds had been taken of their breasts, though he did not do this with his male students.

In late July, the Ontario Court of Appeal reversed a decision made by a court in Chatham, Ont. to acquit Trachy of 51 charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation and indecent assault.

The trial judge had acquitted Trachy because he believed there was no sexual intent. In July, the Court of Appeal said that judge erred as sexual intent was not a factor and convicted the former teacher. In August.

Trachy appealed the conviction.

A sentencing date has not yet been chosen.