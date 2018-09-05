Class-action lawsuit launched on behalf of residents of 650 Parliament Street

Approximately 1,500 residents of the apartment building located at 650 Parliament Street may be entitled to compensation, and two Toronto law firms say they want to ensure the residents get justice.

The law firms of Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP and Charney Lawyers PC have filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of the tenants, who were forced to evacuate the building on Aug. 21 following an electrical fire.

Lawyers say the residents may be entitled to compensation for loss of use and enjoyment of their homes, physical injury including smoke inhalation, emotional injuries, damage to property, costs of repair and cleanup of their property, expenses for mileage, food, and the costs of purchasing new clothing and essentials, costs of obtaining alternative accommodations and lost income.

"A class-action will provide access to justice for all tenants and their families," Ted Charney of Charney Lawyers PC said.

Residents were forced to evacuate this building at 650 Parliament Street following an electrical fire on Aug. 21. ( Robert Krbavac/CBC)

The displaced tenants have not been able to return to their homes as a result of the extensive damage caused by the fire, except to briefly gather some belongings.

"Our goal is to obtain compensation for the residents of 650 Parliament Street. I implore the residents to save their receipts for expenses incurred, record their mileage for extra driving and track days missed from work for the purposes of proving their losses," said Sharon Strosberg of Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP.

Mayor John Tory said earlier this week that the city is doing all it can to help those displaced by the fire to find new accommodations and that he is personally involved in the search for housing.

About 700 residents displaced by the six-alarm blaze were staying in hotels, but were told they had to check out for the Labour Day weekend because the rooms were largely booked.