Police charge man with murder after Clarke Sissons, 67, killed in Riverside

Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the death of 67-year-old Clark Sissons in the city's Riverside area.

Victim was found injured in an alleyway near Queen and Saulter streets

Clark Sissons is Toronto's 84th homicide victim of the year. (Toronto Police)

Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the death of 67-year-old Clark Sissons in the Riverside area.

Officers found Sissons, also of Toronto, injured in an alleyway in the area of Queen and Saulter streets just east of Broadview Avenue before 8 p.m. on Oct 5.

He was suffering from "obvious signs of trauma," police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accused, a 57-year-old man from Toronto, is charged with second-degree murder. 

