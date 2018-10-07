Police identify man, 67, as Toronto's 84th homicide victim of 2018
Toronto police have identified Clark Sissons, 67, of Toronto as the city's 84th homicide victim of 2018.
Clark Sissons was found near Queen and Saulter streets with signs of trauma
Shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call for a sudden death in an alleyway in the area of Queen and Saulter streets.
Officers located a man at the rear of a building adjacent to June Callwood Way with signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are appealing to anyone with information to contact police.