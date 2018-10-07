Police identify man, 67, as Toronto's 84th homicide victim of 2018

Toronto police have identified Clark Sissons, 67, of Toronto as the city's 84th homicide victim of 2018.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call for a sudden death in an alleyway in the area of Queen and Saulter streets.

Officers located a man at the rear of a building adjacent to June Callwood Way with signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information to contact police.