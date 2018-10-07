Skip to Main Content
Police identify man, 67, as Toronto's 84th homicide victim of 2018

Police identify man, 67, as Toronto's 84th homicide victim of 2018

Toronto police have identified Clark Sissons, 67, of Toronto as the city's 84th homicide victim of 2018.

Clark Sissons was found near Queen and Saulter streets with signs of trauma

CBC News ·
Clark Sissons, 67, of Toronto was identified by Toronto police as the city's 84th homicide victim of 2018 on Sunday. (CBC)

Toronto police have identified Clark Sissons, 67, of Toronto as the city's 84th homicide victim of 2018.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call for a sudden death in an alleyway in the area of Queen and Saulter streets.

Officers located a man at the rear of a building adjacent to June Callwood Way with signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information to contact police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us