Durham police identify man fatally shot in Clarington home

Durham police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Clarington on Monday as Cody James, 29.

James, of Clarington, was shot in his home, according to police.

Paramedics found James suffering from a gunshot wound in his house on Old Scugog Road and Concession Road 6 just after 2 p.m. Monday. He was rushed to hospital, where he died.

2 schools are in Hold and Secure due to the shooting investigation, they are MJ Hobbs Senior Public School and Hampton Junior Public School. We will advise more details as they follow. —@DRPS

Two nearby schools were locked down as police investigated the incident.

Investigators believe the man was targeted. Police are looking for two suspects.

The death is Durham region's 9th homicide of the year.