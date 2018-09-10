Skip to Main Content
Police search for suspects after man, 29, fatally shot in Clarington

Police search for suspects after man, 29, fatally shot in Clarington

A Clarington man has died in hospital after being shot at home.

2 nearby schools were in lockdown as police responded to the incident

CBC News ·
Durham police are searching for two suspects after a man was fatally shot in his Clarington home. (Twitter)

Durham Regional Police are searching for two suspects after a Clarington man was shot to death in his home. 

Paramedics found the 29-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound in his house on Old Scugog Road and Concession Road 6 just after 2 p.m. Monday. He was rushed to hospital where he died. 

Two nearby schools were in lockdown as police responded to the incident. 

Investigators believe the man was targeted. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us