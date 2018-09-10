'This feels like graduation': Former Ryerson student debuts TIFF film at campus theatre

In 2014, Akash Sherman was just a student at Ryerson University, but on Monday he walked the red carpet to premiere his own film at the campus theatre as part of TIFF.

Starring real-life couple Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario, Clara is a sci-fi drama that tells the story of an astronomer and his research partner who are looking for life on planets far away.

It's a concept that came to Sherman when he was an image arts student at the university, specializing in film.

He left Ryerson to pursue making the movie after he sold the script in the summer after his first year.

Now, instead of walking across the stage as a graduate, this year he has the next best thing: his own movie.

"This feels like graduation," Sherman said at the premiere. "I should be wearing a [graduation] cap right now."

He says the friends he made at Ryerson helped him put together the film.

"The best thing I took from Ryerson are the friendships I made there," Sherman said. "It was the people that I met at Ryerson that I really fell in love with."

Charles Falzon, dean of Ryerson’s Faculty of Communication and Design, says students are told they are filmmakers from day one. (CBC)

Ryerson's film school was recognized as one of the world's best this year by The Hollywood Reporter, and the university's stellar reputation hasn't gone unnoticed by Charles Falzon, dean of Ryerson's Faculty of Communication and Design.

"On their very first day here, we make it clear to the students that they're already in the industry. They're already filmmakers. They're already part of the process," he told CBC Toronto.

"To have TIFF every year feature so many of our students is a reminder to every one of us, including the teachers, that actually we are part of a bigger process, which is the filmmaking, entertainment industry in this country."

'Wise beyond his years'

Adams, who stars in Clara as Dr. Issac Bruno, says some of the most talented people he has ever met have come from Toronto and had glowing things to say about working with Sherman.

"From the moment I spoke to him on the phone, I knew he wasn't a standard 21-year-old. He's got such insight, such wisdom, such intelligence. He's wise beyond his years," Adams said.

Suits' Patrick J. Adams stars in Clara as Dr. Issac Bruno. (CBC)

"I think that he's really just at the beginning of a long and really, really incredible career."

For those still hoping to get into the industry, Sherman has some words of advice:

"There's going to be a lot of obstacles, but believe in yourself, believe in your projects. You have something to offer the world."