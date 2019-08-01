Your guide to August long weekend events in Toronto

Toronto's at the height of the lazy, hazy days of summer, and the August long weekend presents a perfect opportunity to explore all that the city has to offer.

Environment Canada forecasts a warm weekend, with daytime temperatures hovering in the mid-20s.

If you haven't given much thought to your plans, CBC Toronto has you covered.

No matter where you are in the city, there is sure to be an event to satisfy your curiosity.

Celebrate Caribbean culture

The 52nd edition of the annual Toronto Caribbean Carnival kicks off on Saturday. The festival spans four weeks and celebrates all that the Caribbean has to offer.

Tens of thousands of people will line the streets for the Grand Parade. The festivities begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Exhibition Place and Lakeshore Boulevard before the parade makes its way eastbound. It's an all-day event that runs until 9 p.m.

You can read more about admission prices and other details here.

The parade will also mean major traffic headaches and significant congestion along the route. We've rounded up everything you need to know about navigating the parade near the bottom of this page.

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade kicks off Saturday morning. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

All that dancing will work up an appetite

If the Caribbean Carnival parade leaves you wanting some more spice, stop by the Taste of India Food Festival at Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday.

It's the largest Indian food festival in North America with more than 50 vendors selling unique and tasty dishes.

The event is family-friendly and admission is free.

If you're craving more carnivorous fare, you can head to Scarborough for Ribfest. The 18th annual celebration of all things ribs runs from Friday to Monday, so grab a rack of ribs and hop on the midway rides.

Get outside

There's nothing like a lovely summer evening spent under the stars. Why not add a flick to the fun?

The Toronto Outdoor Picture Show will be screening the 1995 release of Sense and Sensibility at Christie Pits Park starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Enjoy a movie under the stars. Environment Canada forecasts mostly clear skies throughout the weekend. (Emily Reid, CPFF)

If sports are more your scene, consider checking out the 2019 Women's Rogers Cup. The world-famous tennis tournament starts Saturday at the Aviva Centre at York University and runs until August 11.

Superstars like Serena Williams and Mississauga's own Bianca Andreescu will be there.

Mississauga's own Bianca Andreescu will be at the Rogers Cup. (Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)

You can also head to Canada's Wonderland for fireworks, set to begin at 10 p.m. Sunday, for the price of admission to the park.

If arts are more your thing — never fear, Shakespeare is here. Old Town Toronto presents their version of All's Well That Ends Well at the St. Lawrence Market on Saturday with shows at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

After all is said and done, take a dip

Municipal outdoor pools, swimming beaches, splash pads and wading pools across Toronto will be open on Monday.

City-owned indoor pools and community centres will be closed, though.

It should be nice weather for a swim at one of Toronto's beaches. (Canadian Press)

Parking enforcement and traffic will be intense

The Toronto Caribbean Festival will mean several road closures and restrictions, which will lead to delays and heavy congestion around the Grand Parade route.

It won't be easy getting around in some parts of the city this weekend. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Road Closures take effect at 2 a.m. Saturday and run until 6 a.m. Sunday:

Lake Shore Boulevard W. in both directions from Bathurst Street to Colborne Lodge.

Dufferin Street south of Springhurst Avenue.

Strachan Avenue south of Liberty Street.

Some ramps on the Gardiner Expressway will also be closed:

Westbound on-ramp at Jameson Avenue.

Eastbound on-ramp at Jameson Avenue.

Westbound off-ramp at Dunn Avenue.

More information on closures can be found here.

Government offices, LCBO and transit affected

Many businesses around the city will be closed on Monday. Don't plan on heading to post offices, the LCBO, banks, municipal offices or Toronto Public Library branches.

The TTC will be running on a Sunday schedule on Monday, which means service starts at 6 a.m. and runs until 1:30 a.m.

TTC will be running on a Sunday schedule on the civic holiday. (Timothy Neesam/CBC)

Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on the holiday. Check the schedule before you leave.

Metrolinx will be operating on a Saturday schedule.

Most major grocery stores will be closed too — so stock up on snacks and essentials before Monday.