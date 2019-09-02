CityPlace schools to be complete by January 2020, City of Toronto says

More delays are in store for two schools being built in Toronto's CityPlace neighbourhood, but the city says they expect them to be ready for occupancy by next year.

In a letter to the CityPlace Residents' Association and the CityPlace Fort York BIA, the city said construction on Jean Lumb Public School and Bishop Macdonell Catholic Elementary School is expected to be completed by January 2020 and the Canoe Landing community centre will be completed by Spring 2020.

The city said "strikes involving several trades working on the site" were to blame for the further delays.

During the last few months, both the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) have said the schools would not be ready for the start of the 2019 school year.

The TDSB plans to house the students and teachers at Nelson Mandela Park Public School, where they will exist as a separate school within the same facility.

Students from the Catholic school board will have a similar arrangement at St. Mary Elementary School.