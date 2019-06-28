Waiting for a public school at CityPlace? You'll have to wait a little bit longer, the TDSB says

Parents eagerly awaiting the opening of an elementary school on their doorstep of their CityPlace condominium will have to wait a little longer because of construction delays, the Toronto District School Board says.

In a letter to parents Thursday, the board said the Jean Lumb Public School space on Brunel Court won't be ready for the first day of the school year.

"This is due to the recent Ontario plumbers and sheet metal workers strike which as had an impact on the construction schedule," the letter said.

"Although this delay is beyond our control, we want to apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding."

The construction, co-ordinated by the City of Toronto, the board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board, is being managed by the firm Colliers.

The board said it doesn't know how long the delay will be but is working to make sure the school is complete as soon as possible.

In the meantime it said Jean Lumb students and teachers will be housed at the Nelson Mandela Park Public School, where they will exist as a separate school within the same facility.

It also said students will be shuttled to and from the facility, and that the St. Stephen's Canoe Landing before- and after-school program will be available on the first day of school.

