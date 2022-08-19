CityNews hires Lisa LaFlamme as special correspondent

CityNews has announced it has hired veteran news anchor Lisa LaFlamme as a special correspondent to lead its coverage of the death and legacy of Queen Elizabeth.

LaFlamme became the subject of headlines across the country last month when she was fired from her job as chief news anchor for CTV National News. The move prompted widespread speculation about whether LaFlamme had been fired for political reasons or if she had been a victim of ageism in the workplace.

CTV said the decision to end LaFlamme's contract was due to "changing viewer habits." Bell Media, which owns CTV, later said it regretted the way in which LaFlamme's departure was handled, and the company announced it would initiate a third-party internal workplace review of its newsroom.

WATCH | Canadian Association of Journalists raises concerns over editorial interference at CTV National News: CAJ raises concerns over editorial interference at CTV National News Duration 2:56



LaFlamme's new employer, CityNews, said she will travel to London to provide daily television and radio reporting on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth and the transition to the reign of King Charles, and will lead live coverage of the Queen's funeral.

"The Queen is the only monarch most of us have ever known. We grew up with Her Majesty and mourn the passing of this remarkable and inspiring woman," said LaFlamme in a statement released by CityNews.

"As this second Elizabethan era comes to an end, I can only say how truly honoured I am to help tell the story of her life and the legacy she leaves."

Rogers Sports and Media, the parent company of CityNews, said LaFlamme's reporting will be made available on all of its platforms.

"News coverage of such a pivotal moment in history is integral to achieving our mission of keeping Canadians connected and informed, and Lisa LaFlamme's incredible talent and wealth of experience are befitting of an event of this magnitude," said Rogers President Colette Watson.