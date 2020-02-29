City of Toronto and outside workers reach tentative deal, avoiding strike or lockout
Potential labour disruption could have affected garbage collection, recreation centres
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Toronto and the union that represents thousands of outside workers.
The deal reached on Friday night with the Toronto Civic Employees Union local 416 CUPE prevents a labour disruption that could have affected garbage collection, recreation centres and city-owned event spaces.
In a joint statement, the city and the union say the five year agreement is fair to residents and the local's 5,000 members.
Mayor John Tory is to comment on the agreement Saturday morning.
Details of the agreement were not released and the deal must be ratified by union members and city council.
The workers have been without a contract since Dec. 31.
