Registration gets underway this week for Toronto winter rec programs, March Break camps

Heads up Toronto residents!

The city says registration for its winter recreation programs and March Break camps will begin this week.

Registration, which will start at 7 a.m., will begin on Tuesday for facilities in Etobicoke York (including York South-Weston), Toronto and East York, and on Wednesday for facilities in North York and Scarborough.

"The city offers a wide range of safe, fun and high-quality recreation programs including swimming, skating and camps for people of all ages, skill levels and interests," the city said in a news release on Monday.

The Winter Recreation Programs webpage on the city's website offers information about programs, classes and camps offered this winter.

For children aged four to 12, the city offers CampTO, which it describes as a "winter-friendly camp experience that offers physical activities, active and quiet games, and arts and crafts activities."

CampTO is available at various locations across the city and is offered March 11 through March 15, 2024 as part of March Break.

Client, family numbers needed for registration

To sign up for recreation programs, residents are asked to have their client and family number ready before registration, the city said in the release.

In-person registration and support will be available from 7 a.m. to noon at the following five locations:

Tuesday, Dec. 5:

Driftwood Community Recreation Centre, 4401 Jane Street.

Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre, 220 Cowan Avenue.

Wellesley Community Centre, 495 Sherbourne Street.

Wednesday, Dec. 6:

Centennial Recreation Centre, 1967 Ellesmere Road.

Dennis R. Timbrell Resource Centre, 29 St. Dennis Drive.

According to the city, many of its recreation programs have waiting lists.

Free programs available for some, city says

The city said many of its community centres offer free recreation programs for children, youth and older adults. These programs include leisure swimming and drop-in programs.

People over 60 receive 50 per cent off the regular price of adult recreation programs, excluding private, semi-private and small group lessons.

The city said its Welcome Policy annual credit can be used to register for winter recreation programs.

