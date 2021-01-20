Province orders Toronto to close new COVID-19 immunization clinic due to vaccine shortage

The Ontario government has told the city of Toronto to close its first COVID-19 immunization clinic at the end of Tuesday due to a shortage of vaccine.

In a news release on Tuesday, the city said it has been directed to "pause" the clinic, located at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, when appointments on Tuesday come to an end at 8 p.m. The province had originally directed the clinic to close on Friday. It was administering the Moderna vaccine.

The city said the closure follows a federal government announcement on Tuesday that there are COVID-19 vaccine supply shortages in Canada.

"Everyone is disappointed at the vaccine supply chain issues. The City looks forward to re-establishing vaccine clinics once supply becomes available," Alex Burke, spokesperson for the city, said in an email on Tuesday.

Burke said the clinic was administering the Moderna vaccine and the supply of Moderna is being reallocated by the province.

According to the city, the clinic had been established with the aim of vaccinating up to 250 people a day. It was not open to the public, but set up to provide vaccinations for health-care workers "directly involved in the front-line response to COVID-19."

Those workers included shelter workers and harm-reduction workers and Streets to Homes staff who work in support of some of Toronto's most vulnerable residents.

All appointments made for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week are now cancelled.

"The City's Immunization Task Force is continuing to plan for city-wide immunization clinic roll-out and will continue to work with the province to determine next steps once vaccine supply is re-established," the city said.

The city noted that the federal government is responsible for securing the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, while the provincial government is responsible for distributing them and identifying which groups get them first under its framework.

As for the city, it is responsible for supporting the administration of the vaccine in keeping with provincial priority lists and scheduling.

When the city opened the clinic on Monday, it lit the Toronto sign in pink, the colour of the bandaids that are emblematic of the city's immunization campaign.