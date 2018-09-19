City to reopen nominations for candidates Thursday, Friday in wake of court ruling

The city says nominations for Toronto councillor and school board trustee will reopen on Thursday and Friday now that an Ontario Court of Appeal decision has paved the way for a 25-ward council.

Nominations will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days at the city's Election Services offices.

Municipal election day for Toronto will be Oct. 22, as originally scheduled, the city noted in a news release on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after the appeal court on Wednesday stayed a Sept. 10 ruling by the Superior Court. That earlier ruling struck down a provincial bill that intended to cut the size of Toronto's city council to 25 from 47 wards.

In Wednesday's decision, a panel of three appeal court judges disagreed with the ruling by Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba, who argued the council-cutting bill was unconstitutional because it violated the Charter right of candidates and voters to freedom of expression.

Now that the Ontario Court of Appeal has stayed the lower court ruling striking down Bill 5, Toronto's municipal election will go ahead as scheduled on Oct. 22 with 25 wards. (Lauren Pelley/CBC)

"Today, the Court of Appeal for Ontario stayed the Superior Court of Justice decision of September 10 and reinstated Bill 5, Better Local Government Act, 2018 requiring the Toronto municipal election on October 22 to proceed on the basis of 25 wards," the city said in a news release on Wednesday.

The city says candidates who filed on or before July 27 under the 47-ward model and who would like to continue to run for office must submit a Change of Ward notification form. The city says there will be no additional filing fee for these candidates.

If candidates fail to notify the city clerk before Friday at 4:30 p.m. of their intention to continue running, they will be deemed to have withdrawn from the race and their names will not appear on the ballot.

To run for office, a person must file a Nomination Paper, provide proof of a qualifying address within a particular city or school board jurisdiction, and provide the filing fee.

Candidates for councillor must also provide a completed Endorsement of Nomination form. The Nomination Paper and Endorsement of Nomination form must be submitted in person.

Until nomination papers are filed, candidates cannot raise or spend any money on their campaigns.