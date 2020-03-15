City to set up task force to help businesses affected by COVID-19

The city of Toronto is planning to set up a task force to help businesses affected by the economic fallout of COVID-19, according to one councillor.

Coun. Michael Thompson, who represents Ward 21 Scarborough Centre, said the "economic support and recovery" task force will be led by Toronto Mayor John Tory and will likely include Coun. Gary Crawford, the city's budget chief, and Michael Williams, general manager of economic development and culture.

"The task force will be designed to look at immediate and long-term economic recovery strategies that we could focus on in terms of how we could support a segment of the economy that is most strongly impacted by COVID-19," said Thompson.

Some businesses that might be helped by the task force include those in Toronto's travel and tourism industry, he added.

"This is all very fluid," he said. "We're working quite diligently."

Thompson declined to comment on how much money would be available for the task force but said an announcement is expected on Monday.

In a tweet on Sunday, Thompson said he was at his city hall office "developing and reviewing ideas" for economic support and recovery as the city continues to cancel services and events to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Sunday morning in office developing and reviewing ideas for the economic support and Recovery Task Force which will be led by @JohnTory. Planning how we can help businesses as a result of #COVID19 impact.

Currently, Tory and Coun. Josh Matlow are in self-isolation.

Tory went into isolation after he returned from a trip to Britain on Wednesday and Matlow went into isolation on Monday after he came in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Ontario announced 39 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 142.