City re-opens Fair Pass TTC discounts to new applicants

The city has resumed taking new applications for its Fair Pass TTC discount fare program.

Fair Pass offers low income riders discounts of up to 33 per cent on fares loaded onto a PRESTO card. The discounts apply to both single rides and monthly passes.

The program, operating since 2018, was scaled back in March so its staff could be redeployed to other departments responding to the pandemic.

Although Fair Pass holders have to reapply annually, during the pandemic the city has been automatically renewing their discounts.

But new applications were suspended.

The city says as of Dec. 21, new applicants can apply at www.toronto.ca/transitdiscount.

People on Ontario Works, the Ontario Disability Support Program and those receiving a child care fee subsidy through the Toronto Children's Services are eligible.

