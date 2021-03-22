City remembers lives lost to COVID-19 in virtual ceremony

The City of Toronto held a virtual ceremony on Sunday to mark one year since Toronto's first COVID-19 death and to pay tribute to all the people who died from the virus.

The commemorative event, which was broadcast online due to pandemic restrictions, featured over 2,750 lit candles placed on the ice at Nathan Phillips Square to represent each life lost in the city.

Earlier Sunday, Toronto Mayor John Tory declared March 21 as a day of remembrance for those lost to COVID-19 in Toronto.

"We think about the families and the friends who continue to grieve for their loved ones and the thousands of tears they have shed," Tory said at the event.

Toronto residents were encouraged to participate on Sunday by turning on a porch or balcony light or placing a light in the window. (Darek Zdienicki/CBC)

Residents were encouraged to participate on Sunday by turning on a porch or balcony light or placing a light in the window.

Mandla Sibiya was passing by the event when he said he noticed the candles on the ice.

"When you look at it, I don't know if it truly represents the impact that this had here, but it is shocking to see those numbers," he said.

Man in his 70s 1st death in city

On March 21, 2020, the city recorded it's first COVID-19-related death. A man in his 70s had travelled to the United Kingdom and died with the virus after presenting at a hospital.

Tory had said the man's death was "a tragic reminder that we are confronting a deadly virus."

As of that day last year, the province had logged a total of 425 cases of COVID-19.

On Sunday, the province recorded another 1,791 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario over the course of the pandemic to 328,874.

Throughout the day Sunday, flags at Toronto City Hall and other city buildings were flown at half-mast.

The Toronto sign on Nathan Phillips Square, the CN Tower and Exhibition Place's Princes' Gates will be lit white in remembrance on Sunday night.

"While the good news around vaccines provides us with comfort and a sense of hope, we must also reflect and acknowledge that the past 12 months have been tremendously difficult." Tory said.

"We're almost there...let us honour those who we have lost by staying the course."