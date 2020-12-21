City re-opens Fair Pass TTC discounts to new applicants
Program suspended since March due to COVID-19
The city has resumed taking new applications for its Fair Pass TTC discount fare program.
Fair Pass offers low income riders discounts of up to 33 per cent on fares loaded onto a PRESTO card. The discounts apply to both single rides and monthly passes.
The program, operating since 2018, was scaled back in March so its staff could be redeployed to other departments responding to the pandemic.
Although Fair Pass holders have to reapply annually, during the pandemic the city has been automatically renewing their discounts.
But new applications were suspended.
The city says as of Dec. 21, new applicants can apply at www.toronto.ca/transitdiscount.
People on Ontario Works, the Ontario Disability Support Program and those receiving a child care fee subsidy through the Toronto Children's Services are eligible.
.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.