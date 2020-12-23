Toronto officials to provide COVID-19 update ahead of provincewide lockdown
Mayor John Tory and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Wednesday morning.
Mayor John Tory and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa are set to provide an update on COVID-19 beginning at 10 a.m.
The update comes two days after Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government announced that the province will be moving into a lockdown for 28 days starting on Boxing Day.
Restrictions will be in place in southern Ontario until Jan. 23, but will be eased for northern Ontario on Jan. 9.
Tory touted his support of the lockdown on Monday, adding that the onus is now on Toronto residents to keep following public health rules.
The mayor also said city staff would be reviewing the decision to determine its impact on city services.
