City officials to provide COVID-19 update as Toronto reports record 780 cases

City officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update as Toronto saw a single-day record of new cases on Wednesday.

Ontario reported a total of 2,139 new cases, 780 of which are attributed to Toronto. The city is expected to release an updated case count later this afternoon.

This comes just five days before Toronto is supposed to clear its 28-day lockdown period on Dec. 21.

However, indicators measuring the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic are not yet showing signs of improvement, raising the spectre of prolonged or heightened restrictions stretching into the foreseeable future.

Asked earlier Wednesday if the city plans to impose enhanced restrictions as the holidays loom, Toronto Mayor John Tory said provincial and city officials have been in talks about how to address "what is a very alarming situation," adding that a decision on whether or not to extend the lockdown period is expected by the end of the week.

Tory said the strain on the health-care system and recent COVID-19 figures reflect that the spread of the virus "is not abating in the manner that we would have liked," and that city-wide restrictions regarding working from home might be a necessary step.

Specifically, he highlighted the approach being taken in Quebec, where, as of Thursday, working from home will be mandatory for most office employees, at least until Jan. 11. Additionally, for the two weeks after Christmas, all non-essential stores will be closed.

He also added that Toronto officials are considering shutting down city programs that are still operating "to send the signal that we want to give you fewer places to go so that you can stay home."

"We've seen that we can set a good example for ourselves and affect the numbers positively in the winter and spring," Tory told reporters.

"I'm certainly one that believes we need to the maximum amount that we can feasibly and properly do ... so that we can really use the Christmas period to wrestle this thing more to the ground."

Tory and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa are scheduled to provide their briefing at 1:30 p.m. You can watch that live in this story.