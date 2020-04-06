City officials to provide update on COVID-19 outbreak in Toronto
City officials are set to provide an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Toronto on Tuesday.
Mayor John Tory, Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, head of the city's emergency response team, are expected to speak at city hall at 3:45 p.m.
You can watch the news conference live in this story.