Advocates blast City of Barrie for greenlighting ban on donations to people experiencing homelessness

Advocates are blasting the City of Barrie for approving a slew of policies that, if put in place, could outlaw giving food or money to people in the city who are experiencing homelessness.

In a city council meeting Wednesday, councillors approved a range of policies that staff can consider and use to address rising homelessness, including changes to city bylaws that will prohibit the distribution of tents, tarps, food and groceries in public lands without a permit.

Staff were also directed to consider methods that would ban donations to panhandlers on city streets, intersections and highway ramps, opting to place signs discouraging the practice in favour of donating to service agencies instead.

Former councillor Keenan Aylwin says their approach will have the opposite effect of what's intended.

"It's trying to attack people experiencing homelessness and the people and organizations who have the compassion and the heart to actually help people in a time of need,"Aylwin told CBC Toronto on Saturday.

"It's looking at creating new bylaw offences for giving out food and groceries to people in need on the streets. It even includes wording that would create a bylaw offence if you give a toonie to a guy on a street corner.

Former councillor Keenan Aylwin says the city council's approach will have the opposite effect of what's intended. (CBC)

"Instead of actually housing people and addressing the root causes of homelessness, this motion is going after the most vulnerable people in our community. It's a waste of public resources and it actually does nothing to address the root causes of the issue," Aylwin added.

'An intense homelessness crisis,' Aylwin says

Aylwin says that at last count there were hundreds of people experiencing homelessness in the city.

"We're experiencing an intense homelessness crisis in Barrie. At last count in 2022 there were 722 individuals in [Simcoe County] with half of that concentrated in Barrie who were experiencing homelessness," he said.

"It's unacceptable that our friends and our neighbours, our family, our loved ones are surviving day-to-day on the street with no place to go and no place to call home. We need to house people."

Aylwin also took aim at the seeming lack of consultation and public notice of the strategy, adding something like this was never passed in a single meeting during his four-year term on council.

The city has been struggling with the issue for a number of years. Almost one in five of homeless people surveyed in Barrie have moved into the city in the past year.

Barrie resident Kim Cruea says it's a natural human instinct to want to help others who are in need.

"I know if I see a homeless person on the street, even if I didn't have a lot of money, I wouldn't mind buying them a sandwich to help them out for a day," she told CBC Toronto.

"People are struggling nowadays and times are tough, and I think if we've lost the ability to help our mankind, then we've lost our ability to be humans at all."

Kim Cruea says it's a natural human instinct to want to help others who are in need. (CBC)

Cruea said she would still help those in need whenever she can.

"I might be a little more careful about doing it, but I don't think it would stop me. I'm not going to give out the money, because of drugs or alcohol that might be purchased … but if the person is hungry, legitimately hungry, I would like to help them the best way I could, even if it's making an extra bit of spaghetti and meatballs for supper … I have no problem helping my fellow man."

Dr. Maggie Hulbert, a resident physician and co-chair of national advocacy organization, Health Providers Against Poverty, says the move is part of a trend in recent years of municipalities criminalizing homelessness.

"We saw that with a lot of really violent encampment evictions," said Hulbert.

"I think this is a another step in that direction and I think it's it's quite misguided."

City, businesses say motion can help improve public safety

Coun. Bryn Hamilton, who introduced the motion, says it's in response to the apparent increasing number of stories from residents related to "aggressive behaviour in public spaces."

"We're all hearing stories, I think too many stories, from people taking their dogs for walks in our city parks and ending up with needles in paws," said Hamilton.

"Stories from parents whose teenagers are accessing trails within public spaces and are being approached by people within encampments and getting lured into tents," she continued.

"This is not OK. We cannot continue to accept this as being OK."

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce threw its support behind the motion ahead of the Wednesday vote, calling aggressive panhandling a "major concern" on major city intersections, streets and Highway 400 ramps.

"Education on why panhandling hurts and does not improve the situation in the long term is needed to discourage residents and visitors from contributing in this way," said executive director Paul Markle in a press release.

"Alternatively encouraging people to donate to the many agencies within the city here to support our vulnerable population would be a much better way to assist."

The motion includes a host of other directives, including asking and applying for funding for various housing and supports, approving funding for food security programs through local agencies, and funding for a cooling and warming centre for at-risk individuals. Staff will be providing quarterly updates to the city's Community Safety Committee on the effectiveness of the changes made.