City investigating after oak tree allegedly cut down illegally at Scarborough home

Toronto officials are investigating after a resident in southwest Scarborough allegedly cut down an oak tree in order to build a pool, even after the city rejected a permit to do so.

Gary Crawford, city councillor for the area said the home on the Blantyre Avenue property was torn down about two years ago, and two houses were built in its place. At the time, six trees were permitted to be removed through provincial legislation and the owners agreed to put in around 13 to 15 trees to replace them.

But about a year after that, another permit application came in to remove one more tree in the backyard to build a pool, he said.

"My office did intervene and that permit was rejected by urban forestry," said Crawford.

The councillor says the tree appears to have been removed anyway.

A sense of 'peace'

The Birchcliffe-Cliffside neighbourhood is known for its high tree canopy, including oak trees which take decades to mature.

The minimum fine for the illegal removal of a tree is $500 dollars under municipal code, up to a maximum of $100,000, including a special fine in cases where there is an economic gain.

"That particular area and other areas in Scarborough have very strong tree canopies. We want to ensure even though developments are happening, for future generations and people who move in, that we continue to protect the tree canopy," Crawford said.

Gary Crawford, city councillor for Ward 20 said residents in the area brought the incident to the city's attention through 311 complaints. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

As for why the permit was rejected, Crawford said there was no reason given by the urban forestry office.

CBC News attempted to reach the property owners on Blantyre Avenue and did not receive a response.

Jean Iu, who's lived in the area for nearly 30 years says the wealth of trees in the area has always made it feel special and that protecting them is important.

"They are some of the things that give this area a sense of calmness, stability and peace and we have to preserve them," said Iu.

"There is an impact to removing mature trees."

Jennifer McLean, left, and Jean Iu say when they discovered a tree was allegedly removed against city orders, dozens in the neighbourhood rallied to stop any more from being cut down. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Jennifer McLean, has lived in the neighbourhood for 35 years and was one of more than 150 residents who signed a petition in May asking the city not to approve the permit to take down more trees on the property.

But even after the city rejected the permit, a few weeks ago, the neighbour allegedly took down the tree down anyway.

McLean says the street mobilized quickly after realizing the backyard tree was removed, informing 311 as well as Crawford's office.

"It isn't just a few disgruntled neighbours," she said, adding almost everyone she's spoken to in the neighbourhood has voiced concerned about losing trees.

Investigation underway, city says

Daniel Boven, manager of tree protection and plan review for the City of Toronto says he can't provide any details about the specific case, but confirmed the site is under investigation.

"The city of Toronto takes infractions under the private tree bylaw very seriously," Boven said. "We have a number of options for pursuing infractions."

"Trees in the city of Toronto and elsewhere across the world are extremely important for many reasons," Boven said. "Trees live for a very long time and so it's important to preserve them not only at a young age but as they grow older as well."

Meanwhile, Iu says she feels strongly about protecting what's left in the neighbourhood as development inevitably continues in the coming years.

"I'm hoping to see some real awareness about the trees here and for the city to take action," she said.

"The city has rules in place and they should enforce them."