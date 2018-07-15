Toronto under heat warning as sweltering temperatures continue

Toronto's medical officer of health has issued a heat warning for the city as sweltering temperatures are expected to continue throughout the day.

Temperatures are forecasted to hit a daytime high of 31 in Toronto on Sunday with a humidex of 36. Overnight temperatures will drop to the low 20s.

The city says the heat warning, which was issued Sunday morning, will be in effect until further notice. The warning is in addition to one issued Saturday by Environment Canada.

The federal weather agency says a hot and humid airmass will affect the Golden Horseshoe into Monday, but a cold front will snap the heat streak early Tuesday.

To stay cool, the city recommends visiting swimming pools, beaches and air-conditioned shopping malls as well as the 180 air-conditioned community centres and libraries throughout Toronto.

Toronto also has seven air-conditioned cooling centres open that will provide a space for people to get out of the heat and receive a drink and light snack. There will also be staff on site to help those affected by the heat.

TTC tokens are also available at several drop-in sites around the city to allow the homeless to get to cool places.

During a heat warning, the city says, people should visit family, friends and neighbours, to ensure they're cool and hydrated.

Environment Canada says to be on the lookout for the effects of heat illness, which could include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

It also reminds the public to never leave pets and other people in parked vehicles.