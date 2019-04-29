City estimates $100M shortfall for 2019 from provincial funding changes

The city is estimating a shortfall "well north" of $100 million for 2019 because of the province's recent funding cuts, Mayor John Tory revealed on Tuesday.

"That's a very significant number," he said.

Tory said the total amounts to one of two options: Either a "host of cutbacks," or a three-point increase in property tax — but for the latter, the 2019 rate was already set during the city's budget process earlier this year.

The revelation comes amid rising tension between the city and Premier Doug Ford's government over a variety of sweeping funding changes to child care and public health, and an end to a planned hike in municipalities' share of gas tax revenue that was expected to provide roughly $1 billion to Toronto over the next decade.

Tory also noted another cut the city discovered for Tourism Toronto, making up a large chunk of the office's budget. "That's bad for Ontario," he said.

Provincial officials confirmed there is a funding reduction for the office in the 2019 budget, but the ministry of tourism, culture and sport stressed the province is trying to "boost" Ontario's tourism sector overall.

The province will also be "rolling out our 2019 Ontario Tourism Strategy in the coming months," added Brett Weltman, a spokesperson for the ministry.

Difficult for city to 'precisely' determine total impact

As all the funding changes add up, the city has only a rough ballpark estimate for the total impact.

That's because it's difficult for staff to "precisely" name a grand total with provincial officials not offering specifics during meetings, Tory said.

Most of the discussions and updates have been verbal — not in writing — he added, which Tory said does give him hope there may be room for changes.

However, the province been clear in disputing the city's previously-released calculations on the funding change for Toronto Public Health, which the city pegs at an $84 million shortfall by 2021 — while the province expects the city to increase its share of the total to make up the difference.

On Monday, Tory also slammed the Ford government for "cutting public health programs and daycare programs to find the extra money to pay the Beer Store to change their contract," referencing the potential millions in penalties the province may have to pay by breaching a contract with the chain to allow alcohol in corner stores.

Following those remarks, Ford weighed in with a statement, accusing Tory of "irresponsibly wading into provincial issues he is neither involved in or understands."

"Perhaps Mayor Tory should find time to sit down with his Auditor General and find some value for taxpayer's dollars," his statement continued.

More to come.