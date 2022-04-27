City approves Toronto driving school as provider of mandatory training for ride-hailing drivers

The City of Toronto says it has approved its first accredited provider of standardized training for new ride-hailing drivers.

AMB Driving School will offer a mandatory training program for vehicle-for-hire drivers starting next month. The announcement comes after city council decided in July 2019 that mandatory training was necessary following a fatal accident involving an Uber driver the previous year.

Now, drivers must demonstrate they have completed the course and will have to submit a certificate of completion as part of their applications for ride-hailing licences, which would make them eligible to drive for companies like Uber, Lyft and Facedrive.

"The city has robust licensing requirements for drivers of vehicles-for-hire, to ensure the safety of passengers, drivers and the public," the city said in a news release on Wednesday.

In July 2019, council amended its bylaw on the licensing of vehicles-for-hire to ensure the introduction of mandatory training for all vehicle-for-hire drivers. But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its implementation.

Council considered the matter again in November when it directed staff to stop issuing licences for new vehicle-for-hire drivers temporarily until the mandatory program was in place.

"The new driver training will focus on improving driver awareness of Vision Zero [the city's program to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities], transporting passengers in a safe manner, driving in an urban setting, anti-racism and discrimination, and legal requirements," the city said in the release.

The program will include in-person, virtual and in-car components. Drivers must contact AMB Driving School directly to register for the training program.

The city says it expects more approved training providers will be added to its list within the next month. More information on the program can be found on the city's website here.

