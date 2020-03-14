City and inside workers reach tentative deal, averting strike during COVID-19 outbreak

A potentially devastating strike by Toronto's 20,000 inside workers has been averted.

The City of Toronto says in a statement released just after midnight Friday — the strike/lockout deadline — that it has reached a tentative agreement with CUPE Local 79.

It means a labour disruption that would have imperilled the city's ability to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been avoided.

The statement says the five year agreement "is fair to Toronto residents and Local 79 workers."

However, it adds that details of the accord will remain confidential until it's put to a ratification vote by the union members and Toronto City Council.

The union members include the vast majority of Toronto Public Health workers, who are desperately needed to help deal with the steadily escalating fallout from the new coronavirus.

Last month the city negotiated a new collective agreement with its outside workers, avoiding a looming strike on that front.