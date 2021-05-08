Crews begin to block off curb lanes for CaféTO as city prepares to bring back popular program

Crews are setting up plastic pylons, safety barrels and concrete barriers across Toronto on Saturday as the city prepares to bring back a popular program that allows restaurants to expand patio space.

CaféTO will support more than 1,000 restaurants this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the city said in a news release on Saturday. The program enables restaurants to offer outdoor dining on curb lanes and on sidewalks to allow patrons to distance physically.

CaféTO curb lane locations that are being set up this weekend are both inside and outside Business Improvement Areas (BIAs).

Mayor John Tory said in a news release on Saturday that crews will work around the clock to ensure the CaféTO patios are installed in time for when they are allowed to open. Outdoor dining is prohibited in Toronto while the provincial stay-at-home order remains in effect.

"The CaféTO program is very popular and there is enormous demand for the expanded outdoor dining space it can provide restaurants," Tory said in the release.

"Restaurant owners can be confident that this outdoor space will be ready for them to safely welcome customers as soon as health orders allow."

The city said it decided to proceed with CaféTO installations this weekend after it consulted Toronto Public Health and considered the "significant impacts" of provincial restrictions on the restaurant and bar industry.

This weekend, crews will install CaféTO curb lane locations at 73 locations to support 105 restaurants. The city said crews are following prepared and detailed traffic plans as they install the safety equipment.

"Installations were scheduled to begin today and are moving ahead as planned to ensure there will be no delay for participating CaféTO restaurants when outdoor dining is permitted," the city said in the release.

A black and orange safety barrel stands on a Toronto street. It is part of a CaféTO curb lane location. This weekend, crews will install CaféTO curb lane locations at 73 locations to support 105 restaurants. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

The city has already approved about 800 restaurants for curb lane café locations and 325 restaurants for sidewalk cafes.

The city said it has at least one CaféTO applicant from 70 different BIAs in Toronto. It has approved 125 restaurants outside of BIAs for CaféTO. About 30 per cent of restaurants that have requested curb lane cafés are new to the program and did not have a curb lane café in 2020.

Through the program, the city reallocates public right-of-way on Toronto streets for use by restaurants and bars that have registered and been approved.

The city said it plans to install 14 curb lane closures along Ossington Avenue on Saturday and the closures will support 26 restaurants and one public parklet. This BIA will have the most installations this weekend.

Crews will continue to set up CaféTO curb lane installations in the coming weeks both overnight and during the day, according to the city.

Space will allows restaurant to generate revenue, city says

Once curb lane locations are installed, restaurant owners and operators must ensure the areas are not used by the public to congregate, sit or dine outside while outdoor dining remains prohibited, the city said.

When provincial orders are eased to allow for outdoor dining, registered and approved restaurants will be permitted to set up sidewalk cafés as soon as possible, the city added.

CaféTO was launched last summer by the city to provide help to restaurants and bars.

When outdoor dining was permitted, the program helped hundreds of restaurant and bar operators by making it easier to open patios in curb lanes and along sidewalks, expand them as needed and use the additional space outside for physical distancing. The space helped restaurants to generate much-needed revenue, the city said.

