2 Toronto councillors say they want fire at Jewish-owned deli probed as possible act of terror

Two Toronto city councillors are calling on federal authorities to investigate what police say was a targeted arson at a Jewish-owned deli in North York as a possible act of terrorism.

Councillors Mike Colle and James Pasternak said Monday that they want Arif Virani, federal justice minister and attorney general, to determine whether a fire and graffiti at International Delicatessen Foods meets the criteria under the Criminal Code as "terrorist activity."

The words "Free Palestine" were spray painted in black across the store's rear doors.

"This crossed the line," Colle told reporters outside the business. "This is more than just an arson. This was a targeted act of intimidation against this shopkeeper because he's Jewish."

Colle said the perpetrator was trying to send a message to every Jewish business owner in the city that they could be next.

"We don't want this to go unanswered. We don't want this to be a pattern of more of these horrendous acts of violence," he said.

Toronto police's hate crime unit is investigating the incident. No one was injured in the attack, but Jewish community leaders have said it has left them frightened, unsettled and angry. No one has been arrested.

Police said they were called to the store, on Steeles Avenue West near Petrolia Road, at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 3 for reports of a fire. When officers arrived, they discovered the graffiti and the fire, which was quickly put out. Investigators have not said how they believe the fire started, though police did confirm that jerrycans found on the roof of the building were taken as evidence.

Toronto firefighters are shown at the scene of the fire at International Delicatessen Foods in North York on Jan. 3. (CBC)

Colle said the business will need to be closed for months, possibly up to a year, because of smoke and water damage. The owner is "shell shocked," Colle said, adding that he didn't want his name released publicly out of fear his family could be targeted further.

The initials of the store, IDF, are the same of those of the Israel Defence Forces, which are currently fighting the militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip after its Oct. 7, 2023, surprise attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people. More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict so far, according to the Associated Press.

Toronto police have warned of a spike in hate crimes since the start of the war, with a little over half of those reported to be antisemitic. Police said between Oct. 7 and Dec. 17 there were 98 reported hate crimes in the city, compared to 48 over the same period in 2022.

That number included 56 reported antisemitic incidents, compared to 18 over the same period last year. It also accounts for 20 reported incidents targeting Muslims, Arabs or Palestinians — compared to just two over the same period in 2022.

At the news conference, Colle called on federal officials to step up their efforts to fight antisemitism in Toronto and help police deal with antisemitic acts.

"It's Toronto on its own trying to deal with this horrendously complex situation. We want them to step up and support and offer some resources," Colle said.

CBC News has reached out to the federal government about the request, and will update this story with a response.

Graffiti reading 'Free Palestine' was left on the rear doors of a Jewish grocer in North York after an early morning fire there on Wednesday. (CBC)

In a statement, Toronto police said any investigations relating to terrorism would fall under the RCMP's jurisdiction.

For its part, the RCMP says on its website that Integrated National Security Enforcement Teams investigate criminal acts of terrorism in Canada. These "multi-agency" teams include RCMP and representatives from provincial and municipal police forces.

According to the Criminal Code, the consent of Canada's attorney general, or the attorney general or solicitor general of the province where an act allegedly occurred, is required for prosecution of terrorism offences.

Pasternak said protesters have stood in front of Jewish-owned businesses in other parts of the city, shouting "hateful" slogans and remarks. He said the fire at the deli marks a "deep escalation."

"It is my view that anyone who would go to these lengths is not a one off, that this is someone who will do it again and we have to catch them before they do. We want Toronto [to go] back to the city we know and love as a safe place, as a place where we can prosper and get along," he said.

"But the first major step among many is to have all the resources of all three levels of government investigating this crime, this heinous crime, and bringing the perpetrators to justice before they can do it again."

Overpass rallies should stop, councillors say

Colle and Pasternak also said they believe recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations on highway overpasses in proximity to Toronto neighbourhoods with large Jewish populations are intentionally targeting Jewish residents. The pair said the rallies are dangerous because they distract drivers.

A pro-Palestinian protester holds a flag in Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto. (Mark Gollom/CBC)

Anas Sial, an organizer for the group Action for Palestine, said the overpass demonstrations started after a billboard company took down highway advertisements paid for by the group and refunded the money. He said the organization had no choice but to raise awareness about the situation in Gaza with protests.

Sial also said he believes the fire at the North York deli was a crime.

"I highly condemn the act. I condemn the people who have done it and I am praying that Toronto police find out who it is and bring them to justice," he said.

"There is no way damaging someone's business, or even damaging anything, is going to help any cause."