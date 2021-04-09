City council votes to have ombudsman oversee Toronto police to enhance accountability

Toronto council voted unanimously Thursday to give the city's ombudsman the authority to review police procedures and programs.

In a release, Ombudsman Toronto called the move the "biggest change in police oversight in Toronto's recent history."

"This is a groundbreaking step in independent, local police accountability on behalf of the people of Toronto," said Ombudsman Susan Opler.

"It comes at a critically-important time, when public trust in police and policing institutions is low and calls for policing reform echo nationwide."

Ombudsman Toronto will begin its oversight role after the negotiation of a new memorandum of understanding with the Toronto Police Services Board and the force.

The independent office will make recommendations, such as practical solutions to improve fairness and accountability of the Toronto Police Service (TPS), and will follow up to make sure they are implemented, the release reads.

Ombudsman Susan Opler says her office will examine the real-life impact that the Toronto Police Service's policies and procedures have on residents in the city. (John Rieti/CBC)

Ombudsman Toronto says it has already identified several areas that could benefit from its review, such as criminal records checks, the vulnerable persons registry, and programs designed to reach out to at-risk and marginalized communities.

The office says it will make the results of its investigations public to promote transparency and maintain public trust.

To avoid duplicating the work of existing oversight bodies, the release says, "Ombudsman Toronto will not investigate individual complaints about the Toronto Police Service (TPS), or how the TPS handles complaints."

It will also not review the conduct of individual officers and will focus instead on the systemic impacts of TPS procedures and programs.

The new police accountability process will be independent of the city, the police board and the force, per the ombudsman's mandate. The office will have full control and discretion over investigations, public reports and recommendations, the release says.

"Ombudsman Toronto's Memorandum of Understanding with the TPS Board and the TPS will clearly define its role and authority to carry out this oversight."



The office will be consulting with the public, including members of Black and Indigenous communities, to better understand their needs and concerns.