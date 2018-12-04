Toronto's new, smaller city council to be sworn in and get to work today

After a controversial and abbreviated election, Toronto's drastically reduced city council will be sworn in and begin its new four-year term today.

You can watch the ceremony here, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

The new 26-member council, represents the city's new 25 ward map in addition to Mayor John Tory.

The council was originally expected to include 48 members, before the Progressive Conservative government redrew the city's wards to align with federal and provincial standards.

The council will elect a new speaker and deputy speaker during its inaugural meeting.

Once the ceremony wraps up, the new council will get to business on its first agenda, which is expected to last into Thursday.